Major Caicedo transfer update as midfielder set to miss FA Cup tie and Brighton make firm stance – report

Liverpool supporters were excited at the end of the summer transfer window when Moises Caicedo started following Liverpool players on Instagram and it appeared that he could be set to join the Reds but things haven’t really progressed as we expected since then.

Despite a month-long period of reported interest from ourselves, Arsenal and Chelsea, the 21-year-old still remains a Brighton player but latest updates seem to suggest that transfer rumours could rule him out of our FA Cup clash with the Seagulls.

As reported by Ben Jacobs: ‘Moises Caicedo will not return to Brighton until AFTER the transfer window closes. Club stance on a sale remains unchanged. Caicedo will not be part of the FA Cup game with Liverpool. Although suitors (and Caicedo’s new agents) haven’t given up, Brighton planning to keep hold’.

It seems that the Gunners submitted a bid for the Ecuadorian and that has distracted him from his focus on Roberto De Zerbi’s side at the moment, as well as his questionable Instagram statement where he seemed to confirm his exit from the seaside team.

The player must think that he’s about to leave the AMEX Stadium but this latest report from the CBS journalist suggests otherwise and his club appear determined that they will be able to keep him there for at least the rest of the campaign.

The unfortunate news for us is that it appears we’re not involved in any current negotiations for the player but given the public message of us always being ready to react in the market – perhaps we may make a move if the player continues to push away from Brighton.

🚨 Moises Caicedo will not return to Brighton until AFTER the transfer window closes. Club stance on a sale remains unchanged. Caicedo will not be part of the FA Cup game with Liverpool. Although suitors (and Caicedo's new agents) haven't given up, Brighton planning to keep hold. pic.twitter.com/U9muMXctnI — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 28, 2023

