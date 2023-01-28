Seven-goal FA Cup thriller predicted by BBC pundit who criticises Liverpool’s lack of ‘intensity’

Liverpool fell to a crushing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton two weeks ago, now we return to the AMEX stadium in the hope of redemption and one pundit has predicted a high scoring result from the game.

Writing for BBC Sport, Chris Sutton said: ‘4-3. I’m not going to apologise to Liverpool fans for saying this – but I just don’t trust their team to deliver anymore.

‘They don’t have the same intensity in their play that they once did under Jurgen Klopp, and it is far too easy to get through their defence, as Brighton showed when they beat them 3-0 earlier this month.

‘Of course Mohamed Salah can still do his stuff and score a brilliant goal but that’s not enough to make up for all the problems behind him.

‘Liverpool are a long way off the pace in the Premier League so I am sure Klopp would love a FA Cup run, but I don’t see it happening.

‘This might be an open game which, in the past would have suited the Reds. Now it plays into Brighton’s hands and they look full of confidence at the moment.

‘I can see there being a few goals but if the Seagulls win, is it really a shock? I don’t think so’.

It’s not a great read for our fans but given the recent run of results, it’s hard to complain too much with what the former Norwich forward has said about what could happen in the cup clash against Roberto De Zerbi’s team.

Our boss described the loss to the Seagulls as the worst game he’s ever seen from one of his sides and so the only positive we can take from that is – surely it can’t get any worse just a fortnight later?

We’ll be back with a point to prove and may even find ourselves in an unusual position of being the underdogs against a side we are historically much greater than but recent results show a tale of two different teams.

On the back of two clean sheets and an impressive third round replay performance in this competition, hopefully this can be the foundations of a better run of form and a much more succesful second half of the campaign.

