(Video) Divock Origi scores stunning consolation effort as AC Milan suffer shock 5-2 defeat at San Siro

Divock Origi hasn’t experienced the easiest start to life at AC Milan since leaving Liverpool in the summer but the Belgian forward scored one of the best consolation goals you’ll ever see earlier today.

Our former No. 27 was a late substitute at the San Siro as the Rossoneri fell to a shock 5-2 defeat to Sassulo.

The result leaves AC fourth in the table and 12 points behind league-leaders Napoli who also now have a game in hand.

As the clock ticked past the 80 minute mark, Origi received the ball on the edge of the Sassuolo box before taking a couple of touches to set himself and then fire a ferocious effort past Andrea Consigli in the visitor’s net.

The ball curled into the top corner and in off the bar in what was an unsaleable strike from the 27-year-old.

Check Origi’s strike below, courtesy of Sport TV (via @TheAnfieldTalk) on Twitter: