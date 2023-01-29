De Zerbi makes fresh Moises Caicedo claim as player dropped amid Liverpool interest

Roberto De Zerbi has admitted to being somewhat uncertain over the future of star midfielder Moises Caicedo amid reported interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Fabrizio Romano relaying the Seagulls boss’ pre-match comments ahead of their hosting of Liverpool at the Amex, with the Ecuadorian having been dropped from the matchday squad.

De Zerbi: “Caicedo is a good guy. We will see. We hope he stays with us but this question for the club and Moises”🚨🇪🇨 #BHAFC #AFC “In life you can make mistakes. We will see the best solution for the club, for Caicedo and for us”, De Zerbi tells ITV via @AndyNaylorBHAFC. pic.twitter.com/fT9B2P6HFg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2023

GOAL’s Neil Jones noted that the player was the subject of some internal discussions at the club, though a move coming in the January window is unlikely whilst Brighton are yet to find a successor.

With there being question marks of Curtis Jones’ long-term future at Anfield, not to mention Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho’s suitability for midfield roles, we need to find young legs elsewhere ahead of, potentially, three senior exits in the summer.

Caicedo would appear to be a strong signing for any of the ‘Big Six’ clubs in England, though may be one we have to resign ourselves to missing out on if Brighton stick rigidly to their £100m valuation.

It’s all academic, of course, should we fail to secure a return to the top four and reap the financial rewards of Champions League football.

