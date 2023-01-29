(Video) Harvey Elliott fires Liverpool ahead at Brighton with tidy finish following superb work from Naby Keita and Mo Salah

Harvey Elliott has fired Liverpool ahead at the Amex with a delightfully tidy finish following superb work from Naby Keita and Mo Salah in the build-up.

Our No. 8 helped win the ball high in the Reds half before unleashing the Egyptian King down the right flank.

The former Roma forward drove towards the Seagulls’ box and instead of opting to switch the ball to Cody Gakpo on the other side of the area, he slid a neat pass into Elliott who slotted past Jason Steele in the Brighton goal.

Lewis Dunk has rather fortuitously dragged Roberto De Zerbi’s side level after a Tariq Lamptey strike struck him and went beyond Alisson Becker.

Check Elliott’s goal out below via @itvfootball on Twitter: