‘I’m just so mad’ – Ex-Red left frustrated as Liverpool’s PL rivals ‘keep improving’ while Klopp’s side remain quiet in transfer market

Jose Enrique has admitted his frustration at the fact Liverpool’s Premier League rivals continue to look at ways to improve their respective squads while Jurgen Klopp’s side remain inactive in the transfer market.

Cody Gakpo joined the Anfield outfit from PSV at the start of the month, but our German tactician has since claimed that it’s unlikely any further signings will be made before the summer, despite fans crying out for a new midfielder to be signed.

Former Red Enrique has now voiced his opinion on the situation, highlighting the fact that league-leaders Arsenal reportedly had a £60m bid for Brighton star Moises Caicedo turned down recently.

“I’m just so mad because I’m watching Arsenal Vs [Manchester] City and we are like millions years away from that level this season and these two teams just keep improving their team season after season,” the Spaniard tweeted. “Even Arsenal maybe get Caicedo now…”

Caicedo is a player that has also attracted interested from Chelsea and Liverpool since the summer and was believed to be ‘very interested’ in a move to Merseyside.

A lot has been made of our midfield this term with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson struggling for form and the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner all out of contract at the end of the season.

Jude Bellingham is believed to be the club’s main transfer target in the summer but securing his signature will prove difficult with Real Madrid and Manchester City also involved in the race.

Our start to the campaign has been inconsistent and it’s of course frustrating to see a lack of activity in the transfer window this month.

With key players like Virgil van Dijk, Bobby Firmino, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota returning from injury in the coming weeks, however, there’s no reason why we can’t finish the season strongly before somewhat of a rebuild takes place in the summer.

