Neil Jones reveals who Liverpool ‘will have a close eye on’ as potential Jurgen Klopp successor

Neil Jones has claimed that Liverpool ‘will have a close eye’ on Xabi Alonso’s progress as a manager as the club begins to consider Jurgen Klopp’s replacement.

The German tactician is under contract at Anfield for another three full seasons and although he’s likely to see out his deal on Merseyside, there must still be some consideration for who will replace him in 2026.

Alonso was appointed as Bayer Leverkusen manager in October of last year and the German outfit are currently sat ninth in the Bundesliga, ten points outside the Champions League spots.

Writing for GOAL (via Caught Offside), Jones noted: “Liverpool, naturally, will have a close eye on his [Alonso] progress. Jurgen Klopp, of course, is still contracted until 2026, but the struggles of Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa mean his presumed successor is far from obvious. Alonso remains fondly remembered by Reds fans, and has nothing but good memories of his own from his five years on Merseyside.”

There’s of course no immediate rush to find a suitable candidate to replace the former Borussia Dortmund boss, but finding someone to carry on where Klopp had left off will not be easy.

Although we’re currently trying to navigate our way through a very difficult period at present, the 55-year-old has brought the glory days back to the club and we have no doubt that we’ll be tasting success again soon.

Many supporters had initially thought that Steven Gerrard was the obviously replacement for Klopp when he calls it a time at Anfield, but after the Scouser struggled to impress at Aston Villa, that is something that now looks less likely.

Alonso, meanwhile, was huge favourite of Liverpool fans and if he has a successful spell in Germany, he could very well be the man to succeed the Normal One.

