‘I’m sorry’ – Jurgen Klopp apologises for Liverpool’s poor start to the season but insists he hasn’t ‘become a bad manager overnight’

Jurgen Klopp has apologised for Liverpool’s inconsistent start to the season but has insisted that his side will do all they can to turn things around in the coming weeks.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss suggested that injuries, coupled with last season’s efforts of a quadruple, have damaged the Reds’ performances so far this term and explained that he hasn’t ‘become a bad manager overnight’.

The Anfield outfit take on Brighton at the Amex later on today in the FA Cup – the same stadium where they were embarrassed 3-0 in the Premier League just a fortnight ago.

“I knew it [this season] would be difficult, absolutely. Last year was super-intense, much longer than we could have expected because who expects to get into four finals?” the German said (as quoted by Planet Sport).

“That it would be difficult was clear but with lesser injuries we could easily have four or five points more.

“We still don’t play a brilliant season but we would be around fighting for the Champions League and that’s a normal season.

“I didn’t become a bad manager overnight; I was never as good as people probably said and not as bad as some people might think.

“But imagine we win all four and I say, ‘see you all later’. Imagine you see a different face here and he tells you all these things. No one would listen.

“It’s tough, I’m sorry, but we will go for it with all we have to get out of it and then to do it in a way that people can’t wait to go to the stadium again.

“How you behave and how you deal with the situation in these moments decides about the future as well.”

There’s no doubt that injuries to the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have seriously affected us, but the performances from the lads still available simply haven’t been good enough.

Many people will argue that we’re missing Sadio Mane more than we expected, but our biggest issues appear to stem from midfield.

Fabinho has been bar from his usual self all season, while Jordan Henderson is showing signs of ageing and appears to no longer provide the energy and intensity that made him such a vital part of the team.

Thiago Alcantara has been impressive, but he can’t do the job of three midfielders on his own.

Klopp has rather surprisingly admitted that it’s unlikely any more signings will be made this month, so it looks like we’ll just have to wait for players to return to fitness and rely on the current group of players to fire us up the table and towards the top four.

