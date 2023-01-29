‘It’s all good…’ – Jurgen Klopp now makes transfer window claim after Brighton defeat

With Champions League football looking far from guaranteed for Liverpool at this stage of the season, it’s hard to explain the club’s ongoing lack of activity in the market.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed once again in the wake of a 2-1 defeat to Brighton, as relayed on Twitter by Fabrizio Romano, that his side wouldn’t look to the window to solve the issues on the pitch.

Jurgen Klopp announces Liverpool will not sign any other player in January: “Nothing will happen in this transfer window, not at all”. 🚨🔴 #LFC “It's all good with this squad”, Klopp added. pic.twitter.com/l5RpW0dNON — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2023

The Merseysiders did secure one signing in the form of Cody Gakpo who produced a markedly improved performance on the South Coast.

Whilst we’ve every faith in the Dutchman turning out to be a quality addition in the long run, it remains somewhat baffling that a midfielder wasn’t prioritised when current senior options continue to disappoint, and even more astonishing that the manager insists all is well with the current squad.

We can, of course, appreciate the former Mainz boss’ desire not to throw any of his players under the bus.

However, both the eye test and stats more than indicate Jordan Henderson and Fabinho didn’t add much to proceedings when brought on for Naby Keita and Stefan Bajcetic – if anything, Klopp’s two most-trusted lieutenants in the department actually appeared to hinder our progress.

It leaves the German with only two viable solutions: either keep the latter pair on the pitch for as long as possible or dip into the market to ensure that a more reliable option is available to grant our historically fragile No.8 rest when necessary.

