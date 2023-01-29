Jurgen Klopp admits he ‘couldn’t care less’ about his Liverpool legacy at the moment and is instead focussed on getting Reds out of current blip

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he ‘couldn’t care less’ about his Liverpool legacy at the moment because he is fully focussed on getting the Reds out of their current blip.

The German tactician has lifted every single major trophy possible since arriving at Anfield in 2015, but despite all of his success at the club, he admits he will only think about it all once his time on Merseyside comes to an end.

The FA Cup champions are currently ten points outside the top four and a huge 21 points behind league-leaders Arsenal with half of the campaign still to play.

“Legacy? Ten years, 20 years you will look back and say it was absolutely great, and I enjoyed it and there was a final here and it was close there,” Klopp said (as quoted by Planet Sport).

READ MORE: ‘I’m sorry’ – Jurgen Klopp apologises for Liverpool’s poor start to the season but insists he hasn’t ‘become a bad manager overnight’

“Who cares about that now? I couldn’t care less. I don’t think for a second that we won the Champions League. In years (to come) I will think about it.

“The tough stuff is to explain something which is not very positive. But who wants to have these conversations because it sounds like excuses – which I don’t go for.”

Our attention turns to FA Cup proceedings today and a difficult trip to the south coast to face Brighton.

We were dismantled 3-0 at the Amex just a fortnight ago in a performance that Klopp labelled a ‘horror show’ and the worst of his career.

He will therefore be looking for a much improved showing from his side despite the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Bobby Firmino, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota still absent through injury.

There’s no doubting that the German tactician is one of Liverpool’s greatest ever managers – he has brought the glory days back to the club and he and the lads need our support now more than ever.

There is still a long way to go this season and we’re certainly confident that we can have a good crack at finishing in the top four as well as defending the FA Cup and tasting success in the Champions League.

Exclusive: Sofyan Amrabat’s Liverpool update – every word of our latest interview with Аnas Bakhkhar