Liverpool could add to summer warchest with defender sale as three exit options identified – James Pearce

Liverpool could see cult hero Nat Phillips finally make his exit from the club after months of speculation over his future.

James Pearce confirmed that Galatasaray are leading the pack of interested suitors, in his latest piece for The Athletic, with the club exploring three possibilities, including a full sale in January, a loan with an option to buy in the summer or just a loan for the remainder of the campaign.

With the club valuing the Englishman at £10m, it’s hardly a figure that will significantly contribute to our warchest ahead of the next transfer window, particularly when compared to a possible £130m outlay on Jude Bellingham.

Nonetheless, it’s a figure we won’t turn our noses up at given that we’ll be looking to add at least two new bodies to the middle of the park.

The quality of which may very well be heavily dependent on whether or not we qualify for Champions League football next term.

If our latest showing at the Amex is anything to go by, however, there’s plenty of reasons to hold out hope of a top four finish in 2022/23 and make up for a strange start to the first-half of the campaign.

