Liverpool could sign bargain 24-year-old midfielder as club could be forced into January sale

Jurgen Klopp made clear that no further additions will be made to this Liverpool squad despite ongoing issues on the pitch.

That situation, as the German has admitted previously, could rapidly change if the right man becomes available at the right price.

Such a situation may have come to light with Sheffield United reportedly ready to listen to offers for Sander Berge due to ‘cashflow problems’, according to The Atheltic.

If the German remains a fan of the midfielder, it’s the kind of deal we should absolutely be jumping on – especially given the likelihood that the Blades won’t be able to claim more than the £22m they initially forked out to sign the 24-year-old.

We can appreciate why potential signings of the likes of Moises Caicedo and Jude Bellingham won’t happen in January but it’s difficult to understand the logic behind not investing a further £20m or so when the need is so clear and Champions League football is far from a guarantee.

Can Liverpool afford to not dip into the market given the potential long-term ramifications of failing to make the top four?

