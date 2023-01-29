Cody Gakpo starts as one change made v Brighton – confirmed Liverpool team news

Liverpool took a small step forward, in Jurgen Klopp’s words, with a goalless draw against Chelsea but the true extent of the Reds’ progress will no doubt be revealed by a second trip to the Amex stadium in the space of two weeks.

Reduced reliance on the high line and a switch to fresher legs in the form of Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita (in favour of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson) has breathed fresh life into a midfield in desperate need of fresh ideas.

The prospect of even fresher legs still seems unlikely as we near ever closer to the end of the January window, though hopefully the squad can prove its value with a formidable run of results in the second-half of the season that will see the Reds, at a minimum, retain Champions League status.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in between the sticks, Klopp has given the nod to Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate in the heart of the backline with one sole change coming in the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to the lineup.

With a full week of rest between now and a visit to the Molineux next weekend, it’s far from surprising that the German tactician has elected to retain a midfield three of Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara.

Harvey Elliott is reatined in the starting-XI and is supported by Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the Liverpool team news is…. LIVE! A second chance at the Amex stadium for Jurgen Klopp's men awaits. Here's the XI the German's gone with v Brighton 👀 #LFC

