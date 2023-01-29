Moises Caicedo’s agents ‘active’ as Liverpool given another reason to invest in January

Liverpool were hardly deserved losers in their 2-1defeat to Brighton, though the same could certainly be said of the hosts had they instead succumbed to a late exit in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Despite producing a strong showing in the first-half of action, it was ultimately clear that Jurgen Klopp’s substitutions did his side little in the way of favours, which raises questions about the strength of the squad ahead of the close of the January transfer window.

Ben Jacobs tweeted that Moises Caicedo’s agents – a player with whom the Anfield-based outfit has been linked with – ‘remain active’ over a potential exit, though it looks like an improbable signing for the Reds as things currently stand.

Situation with Moises Caicedo remains unchanged. Brighton don't want to sell, although Roberto De Zerbi was a little softer in his pre-match wording. Arsenal and Chelsea could yet move again before the window shuts. Caicedo's new agents remain active. pic.twitter.com/Njc1juhKUY — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 29, 2023

We know that £75m should test the Seagulls’ resolve, though a figure closer to £100m would be a clearer match in terms of their valuation of the midfielder.

Liverpool simply won’t such a splash in the market at this stage of the season and everything indicates that the current squad will remain unchanged until the summer.

That’s one hell of a risk to take when your typically reliable operators are way off the mark and our midfield hopes rest on the shoulders of a teenager and an injury prone Naby Keita.

We’ve previously proven our mettle when it comes to a push back into the top four during the second-half of the season, of course, though it’s a roll of the dice we’d rather not see the club take.

