Andy Robertson points to a lack of confidence following ‘disappointing’ FA Cup defeat at Brighton

Andy Robertson has admitted that Liverpool’s performances so far this season have been ‘nowhere near good enough’ and that their showings since the turn of the year have been worse.

The Reds were dumped out of the FA Cup today after they were defeated 2-1 by Brighton on the south coast – their second defeat at the Amex in just two weeks after Jurgen Klopp’s side were also beaten 3-0 in the Premier League earlier this month.

“We were more competitive than two weeks ago but that didn’t take much,” The Scotland international said (as quoted by Express). “We created chances and were more compact but at the end of the day we are out of the cup and that’s hard to take.

“At a club like Liverpool, fans expect a lot and to lose with the last kick of the ball it’s disappointing. We need to start winning games. It’s easy to say but harder to fix.

“This season has been nowhere near good enough. At the turn of the year we wanted a new start, we’ve not been, if anything we’ve been worse. In the league, we haven’t been good enough and now we’re out of both cups now.”

Our No. 26 also struggled to explain what the main reason for the lacklustre displays is.

Many supporters will claim that Klopp’s midfield is what’s letting the side down at the moment, but performances all over the park have been far from good enough.

The full back also admitted that he feels sorry for the supporters who once again travelled down in numbers to Brighton and claimed that confidence amongst the squad needs to return as soon as possible.

The ex-Hull City man added: “You can’t put your finger on one thing, it’s more than that. You can tell we’re not as confident in front of goal and in defence we are a wee bit open.

“We had two clean sheets coming into today but then go and concede two goals. We need to get the confidence back, it’s easier said than done, and that’s how we will get results.

“We need to do it quickly and we’re not. That it doesn’t help the fans, I’m sorry for them and the way we are putting on a show. We let them down again.”

Next up for the Merseysiders is a trip to Molineux to face Wolves on Saturday before hosting neighbours Everton at Anfield on February 13.

