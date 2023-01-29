Thiago’s stats reveal clear transfer heir Liverpool must consider; Steven Gerrard labelled him a ‘top talent’

Jurgen Klopp has already made clear exactly what he’s looking to add to his beleaguered midfield department across the next two transfer windows.

The ability to put a foot in and contribute to defensive actions on the pitch will be absolutely critical in ensuring Liverpool recover their form of old – even more so than technical grace.

Looking at stats compiled by @comparisonator (via @DaveOCKOP and @LFCTransferRoom) on Twitter, reported target Jacob Ramsey (linked by the Daily Star), whom Steven Gerrard once described as a ‘top talent’ (relayed by Liverpool.com), stands out favourably in comparison with Thiago Alcantara.

Here’s a look at some of Thiago’s defensive stats this season vs the rest of the PL midfielders. 📊 – @DaveOCKOP pic.twitter.com/asG0frQDVv — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 28, 2023

Whilst the playmaker wasn’t initially purchased from Bayern Munich for the sole purpose of being defensively reliable in the middle of the park, there’s no question that the Spaniard has been the most competent option we have available in that department this term.

READ MORE: “I am trying…” – Cody Gakpo opens up how he’s working to ‘adapt’ to life in Liverpool

READ MORE: (Video) Ex-Red names the one Arsenal and one Man City player he would sign for Liverpool

Given the obvious need for battlers in the midfield, we’d be far from surprised to see interest in the Aston Villa star reignited in future as we look to rejuvenate a position in dire need of fresh legs.

A contract keeping Ramsey at Villa Park until 2027 may prove too prohibitive insofar as it affects the club’s asking price, of course, though, at 21 years of age, the player does fit the bill as far as our recruitment team’s ideal age range is concerned.

Add in Jude Bellingham to the mix and, perhaps, a third midfield signing and the future of the department will be more than secure for the next decade or so.

Exclusive: Sofyan Amrabat’s Liverpool update – every word of our latest interview with Аnas Bakhkhar