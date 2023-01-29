(Video) Trent turns defensive saviour with off the line clearance v Brighton

Trent Alexander-Arnold has often been accused of letting Liverpool down when it comes to his defensive contributions this term.

The 24-year-old has evidently made a concerted effort to improve this area of his game and was present when the Reds needed him most to keep the scoreline level, kicking an effort from Evan Ferguson off the line.

The Merseysiders started strong in their encounter with Brighton, producing a comparatively more energised performance at the Amex to their prior visit to the South Coast.

