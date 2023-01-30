(Video) Darwin Nunez’s Brighton highlights as the Uruguayan continues his return from injury

It was a day to forget for most as Liverpool once again fell to a defeat at the hands of Brighton and our mission to retain the FA Cup ended at the fourth round of the competition, with Darwin Nunez being handed another chance to impress on the left-wing.

Our No.27 continued his comeback from injury as he was brought on to replace goal-scoring Harvey Elliott on the hour mark, getting himself into some dangerous positions out wide.

His willingness to run and put pressure on the defence resulted in him nearly winning the ball back high up the pitch and it’s great to see that the Uruguayan is capable of these characteristically high octave performances.

He, Jurgen Klopp and all of our supporters will hope that the goals start flowing again, once he has been able to have a sustained run in the team and find his best position in the front three.

You can watch Nunez’s highlights via Uruguay Sport on YouTube:

