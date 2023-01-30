Harvey Elliott’s remarkable goal scoring statistic that shows he’s destined for greatness

It was a disappointing day at the AMEX Stadium that saw the end of our fight to retain the FA Cup but there were some positives to take from the afternoon, one of these being Harvey Elliott and his goal scoring exploits.

This finish meant that our No.19 had scored in successive rounds of the cup and Opta shared a surprising statistic about him after the game: ‘Harvey Elliott is the highest scoring teenager for any Premier League club this season in all competitions (5 goals); the last @LFC teenager to score more goals in a season was Raheem Sterling in 2013-14 (10)’.

Despite what Raheem Sterling went on to do by leaving Anfield, it’s hard to argue against the fact that he was a revelation in a red shirt when he first burst onto the scene and so is a good barometer of how well a young player is performing.

Our current 19-year-old starlet is halfway to matching the scoring numbers of our former No.31 and so he deserves real praise for the performances he has been displaying in recent weeks for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It’s not been the easiest of months for the Reds but being pushed into a more advanced role and aiding the side as we try to cope with the absence of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino has really led to improved performances from the former Fulham youngster.

In the short-term, we will all hope that he can smash the numbers recorded by the current Chelsea attacker and in the long-term – let’s hope he can continue to improve and become a key part of our team for many years to come.

