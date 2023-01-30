Fabrizio Romano confirms LFC talking to player they want to sign alongside Jude Bellingham this summer

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool signing Matheus Nunes in the summer is a ‘serious possibility’.

The Merseysiders continue to be focused on Jude Bellingham above all else, though are expected to conduct further business in the next window if finances allow.

“I think it’s a possibility, for him to join Liverpool. I would not say a done deal but for sure they’re having conversations on the player’s side, on the club’s side. So Liverpool want Matheus Nunes and Jude Bellingham,” the Italian journalist told the Born and Red channel (via Rousing the Kop). “Let’s see if they’re able to bring in both of them but this is the plan for the club.”

Whether finances allow, of course, is another question entirely, and the extent to which it will be dependent on qualification for the Champions League remains something of an unknown amid the uncertain landscape of the club’s ownership situation.

Amid Fabinho’s ongoing struggles, a more pertinent question is perhaps whether the two midfielders mentioned should be considered enough in the way of incomings.

Liverpool won’t want to cut off Stefan Bajcetic’s pathway in light of his stunning performances of late but equally our No.3 can’t be relied upon, on current form, to provide an alternative option.

Perhaps that means the pursuit of a more senior option is necessary, though that leaves us in a difficult position when it comes to deciding the fate of our Brazilian international if the quality of his performances don’t improve before the end of the campaign.

