(Video) Harvey Elliott’s pinpoint pass puts Salah through for a golden chance against Brighton

It wasn’t the best day once again against Brighton for the Reds but Harvey Elliott could be happy with his performance after scoring at the AMEX Stadium and also providing a brilliant pass for Mo Salah.

Picking up on a pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, our No.19 took the ball on the turn and with his second touch he dispatched a perfect defence-splitting through ball to the Egyptian King.

Our No.11 scuffed his shot though and dragged it wide of the target, much to the enjoyment of the Brighton supporters who were present and shocked with the outcome.

Replays suggested it could have been offside but it certainly wasn’t clear either way, regardless though it was a finish that didn’t match the pass that came before it.

You can watch Elliott’s pass and Salah’s shot via @itvfootball on Twitter:

That vision from Harvey Elliott 🤩 What a chance for Salah 😲@LFC | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/uwAwyIj9Wq — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 29, 2023

