(Video) Konate throws himself the way with a huge block against Brighton

It wasn’t the best day at the office for Liverpool but Ibou Konate was one player who was certainly on form during our loss to Brighton in the FA Cup.

Evan Ferguson found himself with the ball at his feet and had a shot on goal but our No.5 was soon breathing down his neck and threw himself in the way of the goalward effort.

READ MORE: (Video) “We need to try and get the confidence back” – Robertson bemoans Liverpool’s run of form

With Virgil van Dijk injured, the Frenchman is battling with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez to try and prove that they should be part of the starting 11 and the 23-year-old is certainly doing a good job of proving himself.

It could have been an afternoon where he received a red card following his clash with Alexis Mac Allister but there were still plenty of other positives for the centre-back.

You can watch Konate’s block courtesy of ITV Sport (via @KonateFC on Twitter):

Exclusive: Sofyan Amrabat’s Liverpool update – every word of our latest interview with Аnas Bakhkhar