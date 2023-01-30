(Video) McCoist labels Konate’s clash with Alexis Mac Allister a ‘potential red card’

Liverpool didn’t have their best day in the office but it could have been much worse if Ibou Konate was sent off for his second-half clash with Alexis Mac Allister, as the World Cup winner looked to be through on goal.

Speaking in commentary on ITV, Ally McCoist said about the incident: “It’s the right arm, that’s a free-kick and if you take it a step further – it’s a potential red card”.

Having already been shown a yellow card, our No.5 was risking it all to engage in a firm shoulder barge with the Argentine and thankfully for us – he got away without any punishment.

It was a game that almost saw Fabinho see red too, something that we’re not very used to seeing from a normally fair playing Jurgen Klopp side.

You can watch the Konate incident via @itvfootball on Twitter:

