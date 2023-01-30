Liverpool January incomings update shared as Nat Phillips exit possible – The Athletic

It seems inexplicable that Liverpool will finish off the second-half of the season only with the options they currently have available.

Yet, it’s the reality fans have been left to contend with after Jurgen Klopp provided finality to ongoing speculation over any further forays into the January market, and that claim has been reinforced in reliable reports as Nat Phillips potentially nears an Anfield exit.

“Liverpool did business very early in this window, agreeing a deal for Cody Gakpo before it had even opened,” Ed Mackey wrote for The Athletic.

“Any more incomings look unlikely but Nat Phillips could leave the club prior to the deadline.

“The Athletic revealed that Galatasaray are leading the race for his signature with interest also coming from the Bundesliga.”

The Merseysiders were tenuously linked with Sander Berge, of whom the German tactician is understood to remain an admirer, though it seems highly unlikely at this stage that the club will issue an offer Sheffield United’s way.

Where does that leave us?

The poor form of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson has meant that Jurgen Klopp can longer rely on his two most trusted lieutenants in the middle of the park.

As of now, our hopes all rest on the shoulders of the inexperienced but exciting Stefan Bajcetic and our talented (but fragile) No.8, Naby Keita.

The pre-planned nature of the substitutions during our latest defeat to Brighton would suggest that the manager doesn’t feel entirely comfortable risking injuries with either of the pair.

However, given how both Henderson and Fabinho take away from our overall performance when introduced, it makes little sense to supply them a significant chunk of minutes in any game where we’re still chasing a positive result.

It’s entirely possible that one, if not both, of the pair will rediscover the kind of form that has led us to multiple titles in recent years – we’ll need that kind of turnaround soon if we’re to have any hope of a return to the top four spots this term.

Exclusive: Sofyan Amrabat’s Liverpool update – every word of our latest interview with Аnas Bakhkhar