Liverpool given Jude Bellingham assurance as Reds train focus on summer target

Paul Robinson has advised Jude Bellingham to not rush in making a decision on his transfer future amid serious interest from Liverpool.

The Reds will face serious competition from fellow Premier League outfit Manchester City, not to mention European rivals Real Madrid come the summer.

“If I was Bellingham, I would watching from the outside very carefully without making decision yet,” the former England No.1 told Football Insider.

“He does not need to make a decision right now. He should wait until the end of the season and see if Liverpool improve.

“I think we all expect them to improve but if they don’t maybe he should look to go to Real Madrid or Man City instead.

“I’m sure Bellingham would accept not being in the Champions League for one season but if Liverpool’s decline continues…”

The Merseysiders are set to avoid any further forays in the market following the addition of Cody Gakpo and have, according to a tweet from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, trained their ‘full focus’ on the England international.

News #LFC: As reported and now confirmed via #Klopp: „Nothing will happen in this transfer window.“ Gakpo in January. Now full focus on top target #Bellingham for summer! @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/DdDvDV8hrn — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 29, 2023

In the interest of ensuring that he can meet the very ceiling of his vast potential, the opportunity to slot straight into the Liverpool midfield – even in light of the prospect of a year without top European football – could prove far more tempting than the obstacles the former Birmingham City teenager will undoubtedly face in Manchester or Madrid.

We’ll be hoping for such an eggs in one basket approach to come up with the goods this time around after Real Madrid scuppered our hopes of landing Aurelien Tchouameni in 2022.

Given our lack of success last summer, of course, we’d imagine that alternatives will be lined up in case the 19-year-old decides his potential would be better served moving to a club in less dire need of a reboot.

Indeed, should we fail to land Bellingham, serious questions will be asked of our decision-makers ahead of the 2023/24 season when the need for quality investment is absolutely irrefutable.

