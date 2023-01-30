Klopp requests shock move for 31-year-old Chelsea star to bolster midfield – El Nacional

Jurgen Klopp has already made clear Liverpool’s intentions for the slim amount of time left in the January transfer window, with no further signings set to grace the AXA training centre beyond ex-PSV forward Cody Gakpo.

This comes despite the painfully obvious holes in the squad – specifically in the middle of the park – as a lack of investment in recent years has seen the Reds become increasingly in dire need of fresh legs.

El Nacional, as quoted by FourFourTwo, now report that N’Golo Kante, 31, could be pursued by the Merseysiders ahead of his contract expiring in the summer with the German tactician personally requesting the signing for the summer window.

Having struggled with his fair share of injuries in his last two seasons at Stamford Bridge, it would seem the height of stupidity for Liverpool to invest in yet another ageing, injury-prone midfielder to solve their woes.

With Fabinho aged 29 and all three of Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and James Milner in their 30s, there’s a clear need for young legs – a reality made clear by the difference Stefan Bajcetic has made since being given the nod by Klopp in the FA Cup.

There are technically solutions in the squad the coaching staff can rely upon from a purely technical point of view, though we’ve major reservations over the durability of Naby Keita and the risks associated with keeping our young prodigy in the deep end for a prolonged period of time.

Much in a similar vein to Harvey Elliott, we have to look after the Spanish starlet and ensure his development isn’t harmed by over-reliance.

That’s a difficult challenge, of course, whilst the alternatives remain far from appealing.

Exclusive: Sofyan Amrabat’s Liverpool update – every word of our latest interview with Аnas Bakhkhar