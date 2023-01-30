Pundit predicts massive Liverpool transfer that’s a perfect match for the club

Liverpool know they’ll need to conduct some serious surgery in the summer to correct the midfield – especially with as many as three options in that department set to leave once their contracts expire.

Jude Bellingham very much remains their top target for the window and Frank McAvennie has backed the player to end up at a ‘tailor-made’ destination in Anfield.

“He has got to go to Liverpool. I think it is tailor-made for him. He’ll be thinking that as well, ‘I’ve got to go there’,” the former West Ham star told Football Insider.

“It is not often you see players and just think they are made for the club, but Bellingham is made for Liverpool.

“I think it is a hand glove fit sort of thing. They really need it now. They are not doing too well at the moment.”

With an asking price potentially set to soar to the £130m mark, of course, the Englishman represents a serious financial commitment for any interested party.

Based on the evidence of his Dortmund career and the teenager’s impressive performances at the World Cup, £130m would still feel something of a relative bargain for a player who could be a mainstay of our midfield for at least the next decade or so.

On current form, Madrid and Manchester would perhaps appear the more appealing options, of course, though we’d hope that Bellingham and his advisors would consider the overall picture at the club and the promise of the Liverpool project.

Talented as the player is, of course, Bellingham won’t be the answer to every problem we’re experiencing at the moment but it would still count as a huge statement of intent with regard to our intention of returning to the very peak of the mountain both domestically and abroad.

Exclusive: Sofyan Amrabat’s Liverpool update – every word of our latest interview with Аnas Bakhkhar