(Video) “He should have been sent off” – Pundits call for Fabinho red card and are shocked at lack of VAR review

"He should have been sent off" – Pundits call for Fabinho red card and are shocked at lack of VAR review

It was another tough day at the AMEX Stadium for Liverpool but it could have been worse, that’s if Fabinho had picked up a red card after he was subbed onto the pitch and two pundits thought our No.3 deserved to be sent off.

Speaking on ITV Sport, Karen Carney said: “It’s a horrible challenge and I feel for Ferguson but [Fabinho] knows that he should have been sent off there”.

The reaction of the Brazilian wasn’t great after he made the challenge and he looked visibly frustrated with himself for making such a potentially dangerous tackle, that could have both injured his opposition player and ended in him receiving a red card.

It might not have changed the game much as we still went on to concede the late goal to Roberto De Zerbi’s side but we can at least be thankful that the 29-year-old is not suspended for our upcoming Premier League matches.

You can the Fabinho incident and the reaction to it via @itvfootball on Twitter:

