(Video) “We need to try and get the confidence back” – Robertson bemoans Liverpool’s run of form

It’s not been the best month of football for Liverpool as, despite coming off the back of two clean sheets, we fell to another defeat to Brighton and Andy Robertson faced the media after the game to share his thoughts.

Speaking with ITV Sport, the captain of Scotland said: “We were on the back of two clean sheets which was a positive but today we’ve conceded two disappointing goals and they had a couple of big chances as well.

READ MORE: (Video) McCoist labels Konate’s clash with Alexis Mac Allister as a ‘potential red card’

“We need to try and get the confidence back, which is easier said than done and that’s the only way we can pick up results – you have to be able to score goals and you have to be able to keep clean sheets”.

It’s as simple as that then, start scoring goals and stop conceding them – as our No.26 said though it’s a lot easier said than done.

You can watch Robertson’s comments via @itvfootball on Twitter:

🗣 "This season has been nowhere near good enough. At the turn of the year we wanted a new start but it's definitely not got off to that. We've probably been worse." – Andrew Robertson@LFC | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/dF0avI4tEf — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 29, 2023

Exclusive: Sofyan Amrabat’s Liverpool update – every word of our latest interview with Аnas Bakhkhar