Shock Turkish club named as ‘favourites’ to sign 25-year-old Liverpool defender before deadline day – report

With Jurgen Klopp publicly declaring that there would be no incoming transfer business completed before the close of the window, it appears that Liverpool may still be active in the market but with outgoing deals.

As reported by The Athletic (via BBC Sport): ‘Galatasaray are favourites to sign Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips, who is valued at £10m’.

There weren’t many that saw the Turkish club becoming the frontrunners to sign Nat Phillips but that appears to be where the current negotiations are at in this very moment, so it could be time to say goodbye to the much-loved defender.

Much was made of the decision to bring Rhys Williams back to Anfield and cut his loan spell with Blackpool short, as being a move that would facilitate the departure of our No.47 who appears to have been looking for first-team football elsewhere for some time now.

As much as we have all fallen for the Bolton Baresi, now that he’s 25-years-old it’s hard to stand in his way of wanting to play more football with him only managing 29 appearances in four seasons with the Reds.

If Galatasaray are to be the new home of the centre-back then it will be very interesting to see how he progresses with the side that currently sit top of the Süper Lig and we’d all wish him nothing but the best for the future.

