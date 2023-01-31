Arsenal have shown Liverpool how to handle midfield problem with £12m solution

Liverpool won’t be adding to their midfield ranks before the summer window as things currently stand.

With there being a number of potential bargain options available in January, however, the question remains as to why the Reds aren’t exploring the possibilities available.

Amidst a challenge for the league title, Arsenal have already demonstrated initiative regarding their own midfield concerns by acquiring Jorginho for £12m on a year-and-a-half-long deal, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Liverpool are, admittedly, in need of a shakeup in the middle of the park that will rightly lead them to younger, fresher legs come the end of the campaign.

As a short-term solution, however, should the Chelsea man have been considered by decision-makers at Anfield in light of Fabinho’s ongoing struggles?

Don’t understand some Arsenal fans’ antipathy towards Jorginho. They need cover in central midfield. Experienced, a winner, breaks up play, rarely wastes possession (although unimaginative), bit slow. But good cover for #AFC and, at £12m, good business for #CFC. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 31, 2023

We can accept arguments that adding another 30-plus-year-old to the squad isn’t ideal long-term, though a deal expiring in 2024 hardly comes across as high-risk.

A player more than capable of absorbing pressure and offering security in possession sounds like something Liverpool could with at the moment – especially considering it’s not what we’re currently getting in an acceptable measure from either one of Jordan Henderson or our No.3.

The Italian has more than proved himself as a reliable operator out of possession too, contributing solidly to defensive actions, despite accusations of being ‘slow’, as has been backed up in statistical analysis conducted by FB Ref:

Tackles (per 90)

Jorginho: 2.96

Stefan Bajcetic: 0.77

Thiago Alcantara: 3.28

Naby Keita: 0.50

Fabinho: 2.37

Jordan Henderson: 1.31

Tackles in defensive third (per 90)

Jorginho: 1.55

Stefan Bajcetic: 0

Thiago Alcantara: 1.51

Naby Keita: 0.50

Fabinho: 0.86

Jordan Henderson: 0.40

Interceptions (per 90)

Jorginho: 1.48

Stefan Bajcetic: 2.31

Thiago Alcantara: 1.51

Naby Keita: 0.50

Fabinho: 1.37

Jordan Henderson: 1.01

Tackles and interceptions (per 90)

Jorginho: 4.44

Stefan Bajcetic: 3.08

Thiago Alcantara: 4.79

Naby Keita: 1.00

Fabinho: 3.74

Jordan Henderson: 2.32

Jorginho wouldn’t be the long-term solution at Anfield, but there’s no question he could have offered this beleaguered Liverpool side something in the short run in our bid to close the gap to the top four.

At a time when things just aren’t clicking altogether across the pitch as much as they used to, we need as much reliability as we can possibly muster.

Would the midfielder be starting ahead of the likes Bajcetic, Naby Keita or Thiago Alcantara? Probably not. But he’d be a MUCH LESS anxiety-inducing substitution over Fabinho or Henderson when Klopp starts worrying about the need to rest legs.

Hopefully, we’ll be able to hit our minimum target without the 31-year-old – or an alternative option in the market – but, at this point in time, it seems we could do with all the help we can get.

