Jamie Carragher shares deadline day ‘breaking news’ with big update for Liverpool

It’s been a quiet day for Liverpool supporters as we watch other clubs complete deadline day deals but Jamie Carragher has been on hand to provide some breaking news, on the final day of January.

Taking to his Twitter account, the former Red wrote: ‘Breaking News! Liverpool have made an approach & are trying to buy back Melwood for LFC Women’s Team!’.

When the club let go of Melwood in order to move to the AXA Training Centre, it was soon bought by the Bootle-born pundit and Robbie Fowler for their respective charities and academies and so it still has the facilities available to be used as a premier sporting location.

If the women’s team were to become the new tenants of the historic venue in our history it would be a landmark day that shows the progression of the female game and also manages to keep a physical piece of our history in place.

Some may point to why we allowed the site to be sold, in order to try and buy it back for the women’s team a few years later but that is another debate for another day.

Now, we can all revel in the fact that Melwood was initially saved by Carragher and Fowler and may soon (if the right offer is made) be handed to the women’s team and will live on as part of LFC for the long-term future.

