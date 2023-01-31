Everton midfield target enters Liverpool transfer wishlist as £40m bid submitted

Liverpool have reportedly added Conor Gallagher to their transfer wishlist alongside Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes.

This comes courtesy of the Daily Mail (via the Daily Express), with a move in January considered far from likely.

The Reds may soon have the option taken off their hands, however, if Chelsea accept a reported £40m bid submitted by Everton, as noted on Twitter by reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

EXCL: Everton have submitted a bid to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea. It’s £40m proposal plus £5m add ons. 🚨🔵 #EFC Chelsea will make a decision soon as there are also other clubs interested in Gallagher — and player has to decide his future too. pic.twitter.com/xZeuGqaR01 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2023

The Merseysiders are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, though appear to be holding out until the summer when key targets will become more readily available.

Whether we’re in possession of the necessary finances remains to be seen, however, given that we currently find ourselves mired in the middle of the table, 10 points short of Manchester United in fourth (albeit with a game in hand).

Provided that we could convince our targets that a year spent outside of Europe’s top competition wouldn’t be disastrous for their careers, the project at Liverpool is still a very exciting one in light of the clear efforts made already to update a beleaguered squad.

One midfielder admittedly wouldn’t solve every issue we’re experiencing on the pitch at this moment in time, though we’d hope it won’t prove the difference between a place in the top four and midtable mediocrity.

