(Video) Fabinho’s 2022/23 season highlights has some Liverpool fans questioning his drop in form

Last season Fabinho was a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side that came so close to winning the quadruple and he’s been a guaranteed starter in the team since his arrival in 2018.

However, 2022/23 has not been the best campaign for the Brazilian so far and one online user has shared a video of some of his season ‘highlights’.

It’s clear that it’s been created and uploaded in order to push the widespread agenda that our No.3 is underperforming but when the video is watched back, it’s hard to ignore the volume of errors on show.

In Stefan Bajcetic we have found an able deputy for the 29-year-old who can help him get through this rough patch but we also know the quality the former Real Madrid midfielder possesses and so we should all get behind him in order to help him through this rough run of form, letting the player know that he’ll never walk alone.

You can watch the video of Fabinho via @video2169 on Twitter:

