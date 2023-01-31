(Video) Didi Hamann knows who’s to blame for Liverpool slump as Klopp point made

Liverpool fans will be watching transfer deadline day from afar, knowing that it’s highly unlikely that Jurgen Klopp will be completing any incoming transfers and Didi Hamann has appeared to administer blame for this fact.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Red responded to a question asking whether our boss is too loyal to his players and said: “I think at times, his hands were forced because he hasn’t got any money to spend and he hasn’t really got an option but to stand by his players”.

It seems a very clear suggestion from the German that he thinks our owners haven’t provided our manager with the required funds in order for him to refresh and replenish the squad – leading to him having to be more loyal to players than he otherwise may have been.

If you look on social media, it’s not too hard to find many people who will also think that FSG and John Henry aren’t funding the club in a way that befits where we all want to see the Reds be.

You can watch the video of Hamman’s thoughts via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

"They just played to the height of their ability and their limits for the last five seasons" What is going wrong at Liverpool? 🔴 pic.twitter.com/jOhVG2UsXc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 31, 2023

