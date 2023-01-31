‘Deal’s been agreed…’ – Jacque Talbot shares interesting transfer update for Liverpool fans

Liverpool will complete the second-half of the season with the options they currently have available in the squad, Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed.

Despite a flurry of movement across the English top-flight, it seems the Reds are prepared to allow one of their rivals to swoop in for reported target (GiveMeSport) Moises Caicedo in January.

Football Transfers’ Jacque Talbot now reports on Twitter that Arsenal have submitted a club-record bid for the Ecuadorian on deadline day.

It’s my understanding Arsenal have lodged a third bid for Moisés Caicedo, a club-record. Huge single payment as one lump sum. Deal’s been agreed. https://t.co/n4knYsPxzq — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) January 31, 2023

We can understand the reluctance on the part of the purse holders at Liverpool given the clear priority given to Jude Bellingham as a transfer.

READ MORE: Pundit predicts massive Liverpool transfer that’s a perfect match for the club

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano confirms LFC talking to player they want to sign alongside Jude Bellingham this summer

Given how a potential lack of Champions League football may limit us in that area, however, it’s a little baffling as to why the club isn’t prepared to invest whatsoever – even with comparably cheaper options.

For instance, why aren’t we taking a closer look at a potential deal for Sander Berge – a player Jurgen Klopp is still said to admire – whilst Sheffield United are in desperate need of some quick cash?

We’ve every faith in the squad available, though it feels like we’re rolling the dice on both Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita not picking up injuries, returning stars making an impact across the pitch and one of Fabinho or Jordan Henderson returning to form.

Exclusive: Sofyan Amrabat’s Liverpool update – every word of our latest interview with Аnas Bakhkhar