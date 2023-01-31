Paul Joyce confirms the fixtures Ibou Konate is set to miss with his devastating hamstring injury

It seems very much to have been a season of one step forward, two steps back and with Ibou Konate picking up a hamstring injury – Paul Joyce has now confirmed the severity of the problem and how many matches our defender is set to miss.

Taking to his Twitter account, the Times journalist wrote: ‘Ibrahima Konate is facing upto three weeks out with a hamstring injury. The Liverpool centre back will miss games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Newcastle United and potentially Real Madrid in the Champions League’.

It’s a huge blow for the player and the club and seeing the calibre of games the Frenchman is set to miss, really means that Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are going to have to step up in order to fill the boots of Virgil van Dijk and now another injury-stricken teammate.

READ MORE: (Video) Darwin Nunez’s Brighton highlights as the Uruguayan continues his return from injury

Given the injury record of the two centre-backs left standing though, it’s going to be a tough decision for Jurgen Klopp on whether he tries to rotate in the position with the likes of Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips and Fabinho – or risks hurrying the comeback of our No.4 and No.5.

With the Bolton Baresi though, he seems cursed at this point because every time we edge closer to allowing him to go and chase his dreams of more first-team football – something like this happens.

It seems short-sighted to allow any more defenders to leave the club when we have such an injury issue there at the moment and if anyone else gets injured next week – we’d be left with egg on our face for allowing our No.47 to leave.

It’s a terrible position to be in for Jurgen Klopp and he now has extra problems to deal with, something he really didn’t need.

You can view the Konate update via @_pauljoyce on Twitter:

Ibrahima Konate is facing upto three weeks out with a hamstring injury. The Liverpool centre back will miss games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Newcastle United and potentially Real Madrid in the Champions League. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 31, 2023

Exclusive: Sofyan Amrabat’s Liverpool update – every word of our latest interview with Аnas Bakhkhar