Liverpool could still complete stunning triple summer swoop as Chelsea back out of January transfer

Moises Caicedo’s future on the South Coast had looked somewhat uncertain after being dropped for Brighton’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool amid heavy speculation.

In spite of interest from Chelsea, however, the Ecuador international appears destined to see out the remainder of the Seagulls’ campaign, with the Blues reportedly stepping away, as reported on Twitter by CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs.

This is telling since we've seen Caicedo, and his agents, push for a move and hold out hope they can get Caicedo what he termed "a magnificent opportunity". But it now appears that everyone is on the same page. Caicedo will stay at Brighton. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 31, 2023

Liverpool, on the other hand, are considered quiet admirers and have allegedly added the 21-year-old to a midfield wishlist that also includes Jude Bellingham, Matheus Nunes and Conor Gallagher, if one report from the Daily Mail is to be believed.

We’d expect at least two on that list to be ticked off in June, though a third signing beyond that would be more than ideal given the scale of regeneration evidently required.

We know as many as three in the midfield department could be exiting stage left come the summer, courtesy of expiring contracts; of those who remain, only Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara appear fit for purpose, whilst Curtis Jones looks like he could have a future at L4 if he can string together some successive appearances.

It’s no longer a matter of hitting break glass and spending big on Jude Bellingham – we’re in desperate need of multiple fresh legs just as much as quality, which is a worrying prospect for Liverpool given the club’s propensity of late to favour ONLY the right man above all else.

There’s plenty of merit in that approach, of course, and no one wants to see us just bringing in a random body to up the numbers but we need to see clear movement on alternatives if the available shortlist falls short of meeting expectations.

