Liverpool hit with devastating hamstring injury blow as Konate could miss Real Madrid clash

Liverpool’s thin squad will be stretched even further ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash with Wolves with Ibrahima Konate now set for a stay in the treatment room.

Dominic King shared the update on Twitter, noting the centre-half had suffered the hamstring concern during the 2-1 defeat at the Amex stadium, leaving the Merseysiders with Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Nat Phillips as their remaining senior options.

Blow for Liverpool – Ibou Konate suffered hamstring damage at Brighton on Sunday. He's going to be out for a fortnight at least. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 31, 2023

Worse yet, it’s a blow that could leave the Reds inconvenienced for the Champions League encounter with Real Madrid, according to a tweet from Paul Joyce.

Ibrahima Konate is facing upto three weeks out with a hamstring injury. The Liverpool centre back will miss games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Newcastle United and potentially Real Madrid in the Champions League. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 31, 2023

It’s an update that’s all but certain to kill off the latter’s potential transfer switch to Turkey as we look to navigate a visit to the Molineux and our hosting of Everton without the French international.

With Jurgen Klopp set to put his faith in Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita alongside Thiago Alcantara in the middle of the park, it’s yet another warning of how quickly things could unravel for Liverpool if injuries return in the midfield.

There’s every possibility, of course, that we could ride our luck until the summer window and, hopefully, be in a position where we can spend and attract fresh legs to the club.

On the balance of probabilities, we’re certainly due more than our fair share of the rub of the green.

