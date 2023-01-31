(Video) Police admit they ‘profoundly failed’ the Hillsborough families and make a public apology

After nearly 34 years of campaigning for truth and justice and outing the faults and lies told by those in power, another small yet notable step in the right direction has been made by the Hillsborough families as the police have admitted they ‘profoundly failed’ and made a public apology.

As reported by Sky Sports News: “Police in the UK have apologised to the Hillsborough families for their response to the disaster in 1989, it’s the first time that national police leaders have said sorry for how the families have been treated”.

Many will believe this is too little, too late but when statements like this are made and the tragedy is thrust back into the limelight – it helps ensure that more people become aware of the true events of what happened and that hopefully it will never happen again.

When Liverpool supporters hear chants regarding the events in Sheffield in 1989 and hear them every single week, it shows that so much more needs to be done to educate everyone on the truth – let’s hope this helps make a difference.

You can watch the full report via Sky Sports News on YouTube:



