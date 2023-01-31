(Video) The moment that Ibou Konate picked up his hamstring injury possibly spotted by eagle-eyed supporter

With news that Ibou Konate has picked up a hamstring injury and is set to potentially miss Liverpool’s next four matches, one eagle-eyed supporter thinks that they have spotted the moment our No.5 picked up the injury.

In an incident with Alexis Mac Allister, that commentator Ally McCoist said was a ‘potential red card’ at the time, all eyes were on what the referee would do but it seems as though more can be seen from the incident.

Twitter user @KonateFC wrote: ‘I suspect this is where Konaté’s injury was caused. You can visibly see him limping & holding his hamstring here’.

Watching the incident back, there is some discomfort on the face of the Frenchman and it’s hard to tell if it’s through injury or in fear of seeing a red card handed to him – either way this is a great spot.

You can watch the clip of Konate courtesy of ITV Sport (via @KonateFC on Twitter):

I suspect this is where Konaté’s injury was caused. You can visibly see him limping & holding his hamstring here. Insha’Allah he recovers soon. 🙏

pic.twitter.com/bdBmby7s63 — 𝗞𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗙𝗖 (@KonateFC) January 31, 2023

