(Video) Sky Sports drop Brighton training ground update as Moises Caicedo denied exit

Despite reports of interest from both Chelsea and Arsenal, Moises Caicedo is now set to play out the remainder of the Premier League season in Brighton’s colours, with the midfielder having been spotted back in training.

The news will come much to the delight of Roberto De Zerbi, no doubt, whilst his side continues to soar up the table, and, one might venture, Liverpool.

Assuming the Reds retain interest until the summer, it opens up the possibility of further competition for the 21-year-old’s signature.

That being said, any involvement on our side may very well be dependent on the state of our finances after a potentially successful move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, not to mention factors like the ownership situation and Champions League qualification.

