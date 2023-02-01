Chelsea just handed Liverpool a major summer transfer window obstacle with latest decision – Simon Jordan

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to predict the value of a footballer thanks to inflated transfer fees, with Chelsea’s latest purchase of Enzo Fernandez for £105m hardly helping matters in that regard.

Simon Jordan has predicted the sale may very well cause problems for Liverpool come the summer when they look to take Jude Bellingham off Borussia Dortmund’s hands.

“If you’re going to talk about people like this kid going from Benfica for £105m and you’re looking at Bellingham and all that goes with him, you’re starting to move into the territory of £125-150m,” the talkSPORT host said. “They won’t be asking for it on the drip either, Dortmund will be saying ‘we’ve got a load of suitors, so you pay it and you pay it now’.”

Jurgen Klopp is understood to be absolutely obsessed with the player regardless, with the player now looking a vital part of the rebuild desperately needed at Anfield.

We knew already that a fee in the region of £130m was likely for a player deemed to be a generational talent with an incredibly bright future in the game.

The difficulty now, of course, is that the Englishman no longer looks simply a quality addition to a squad boasting much in the way of world-class talent in the midfield – but now a minimum requirement signing to halt the rot spreading in the middle of the park amid Fabinho and Jordan Henderson’s collapse.

It says a great deal that we’re now relying on an 18-year-old and two injury-prone options in Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara to save our season.

Though it’s perhaps not the project Bellingham himself imagined he’d be joining in the summer, we’ve reached a point where our need for the 19-year-old has become desperate.

You can catch the full clip below, courtesy of talkSPORT:

🤑 “Borussia Dortmund are going to be rubbing their hands together.” 🤯 “If Enzo Fernandez is going to #CFC for £105m… then you start to move into the territory of £125m-£150m for Bellingham.” Simon Jordan believes #LFC will have to break the bank for Jude Bellingham. pic.twitter.com/kIlGALs3FO — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 1, 2023

