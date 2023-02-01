Ex-Red quashes the need for ‘one midfielder’ this summer and instead thinks Liverpool need ‘two or three’

With deadline day passing Liverpool by without making a midfield signing, many supporters on social media have been voicing their anger and also discussing how much work will need to be done with transfers this summer.

Speaking on BBC Radio Merseyside, former Anfield youth player Craig Hignett shared his thoughts: “I don’t think it’s one midfielder they’ll need at the end of this season. I think it’s two or three. If they can get Jude Bellingham done it will be a real boost to everyone. There is rebuilding needed.”

If Jude Bellingham was to be the marquee signing this summer then some critics would surely be silenced, as it does appear we need to set some money aside for a summer spending spree.

READ MORE: Six current free agents that Liverpool could still sign after the close of the transfer window

However, as said by the former Red, it’s likely that there will need to be numerous players brought into the club as we cover the potential losses of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and James Milner.

It does appear that a decision was made to make do with the squad we currently have as Jurgen Klopp feels we are strong enough to be placed much higher than the ninth position we currently sit in the Premier League.

Many think this was the wrong decision but it’s too late to change any of that now, our job is to get behind our team for the remaining months of the season and try to help us finish as high up the table as possible.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?