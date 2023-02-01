(Video) Ferdinand says what ‘every Liverpool fan must thinking’ with transfer decision he ‘can’t get his head around’

There has been a large vocal outpouring of disdain for the past month and the summer’s transfer decisions but Rio Ferdinand has highlighted one outgoing deal that he can’t understand why Liverpool made.

Speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE’, the former Manchester United defender said: “Why didn’t they just pay [Sadio Mane] the money to stay?

“I think they let the wrong one go. They should have let Firmino go. I just don’t understand how you let someone who is actually world-class at that moment in time, who ideally would have liked to have stayed if you gave the contract he was looking for, or something similar to what Salah got [to leave the club].

READ MORE: (Video) Fabinho’s 2022/23 season highlights has some Liverpool fans questioning his drop in form

“I just can’t get my head around it. Every Liverpool fan must be sat there thinking, ‘Wow, how have we let this slip through our hands, a player of that calibre?”.

It’s always easier to say after the event but there’s no doubt that Sadio Mane would always be a huge loss to any team that he left, on top of this we don’t know what demands were made by our former No.10 – if any.

It looks like the player wanted to leave the club and out of respect for what he had achieved during his Anfield career, we allowed him to depart a year before his contract ended and he would have left on a free anyway.

You can watch Ferdinand’s thoughts on Liverpool and Mane (from 22:21) via Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE on YouTube:

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?