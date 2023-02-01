‘When you look at him’ – Robbie Fowler has noticed something ‘remarkable’ about Cody Gakpo

Liverpool know, much as is the case with any new signing, that time is an absolutely critical factor with regard to their development at Anfield.

Robbie Fowler certainly had no qualms with the Reds’ latest addition in Cody Gakpo and felt the Dutchman had done ‘remarkably well’ across a number of positions prior to his Merseyside switch.

“In terms of playing out of position, I think he’s played in a few positions already, but when you look at him, where’s he’s played last year and certainly during the World Cup, he’s played a number of positions anyway. So he’s done remarkably well,” the legendary ex-Red told the Liverpool Echo.

“The Premier League is a big thing; the speed and pressure of playing in the Premier League is totally different to anywhere else.

“Add that to the pressure of playing for Liverpool. Not every player can adapt to playing for Liverpool.

“It sounds stupid but we talk about the mental side of sport. The mentality to be a Liverpool player needs to be spot on.

“I’m not questioning his mental side, I’d never do that, I’m just saying how difficult it is to play for Liverpool.”

The ex-PSV man delivered his best performance yet in the famous red shirt during the 2-1 defeat at the Amex as Brighton consigned Jurgen Klopp’s men to another domestic cup exit.

The issue for many a fan is rightly whether the manager is appropriately balancing the long-term needs of the squad against the short-term requirement to make the top four spots.

Though clearly possessing traits that would highlight the 23-year-old as a potential Bobby Firmino heir – dropping deep to support the midfield and receive the ball whilst also acting as a link-up for his fellow forwards – one has to wonder whether we’d get more on the scoresheet from the Dutchman, not to mention our other attackers, by playing him on the left flank.

Either way, we don’t feel that anyone should be panicking over Gakpo’s suitability for us just yet and we’re confident in him being yet another sound acquisition.

Ultimately, his positional versatility will provide an advantage in the long-run when the manager wishes to switch up his tactics or compensate for future injuries.

You can catch the full clip below, courtesy of the Echo:

