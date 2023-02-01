(Video) Gakpo’s highlights against Brighton shows how he’s growing into his new role at Liverpool

Cody Gakpo has been at Liverpool a little over a month and despite failing to score yet, his performance level has been steadily improving and culminated in an impressive display against Brighton.

Brought to the Reds to seemingly help on the left-wing, it seems that our new No.18 is going to operate through the middle for Jurgen Klopp and his high pressing and linking of the play already looks to be a great asset.

READ MORE: Neville names Liverpool trio ‘the best’ and asks ‘how can Liverpool get better?’

Let’s hope that this is the start of things to come, as it’s been very difficult for the former PSV man to flourish in a team that is clearly struggling with confidence at the moment.

Being signed on a long-term deal will mean that there’s no expectation for him to shine immediately but let’s hope he can use the coming weeks and months to integrate with his new teammates.

You can watch Gakpo’s highlights against Brighton via 1947extra on YouTube:

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?