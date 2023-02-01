(Video) Jose Enrique fires brutal shot at FSG in viral video

It’s no secret that a faction of Liverpool fans are outright opposed to FSG’s ongoing stewardship of the club amid the club’s struggles on the pitch.

Outright anger is no doubt justified in certain respects given the clear failure to address the midfield crisis or take the opportunity of the January transfer window to break glass and bring in some kind of solution.

The winter window can be a difficult time to make the right call, of course, and there’s a growing sense that Fenway are reluctant to invest whilst the club remains on the market.

The extent to which this will affect the summer window is up for debate given that John Henry and Co. will hardly wish to cripple a key asset by failing to invest at the end of the campaign.

Equally, of course, one has to question the lack of risk-taking when a major source of income – Champions League qualification – is far from guaranteed as things currently stand.

