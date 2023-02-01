‘Decision soon’ – Reliable journo shares what he’s hearing from one Liverpool star’s agent

Bobby Firmino appears to be set to commit his future to Liverpool beyond the summer of 2023, it’s now understood.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Florian Plettenberg, with the Sky Sports reporter claiming that the Brazilian is on the ‘verge’ of extending his contract.

News #Firmino: As reported he is on verge to extend at #LFC as his agent confirms at Sky. Decision soon. Usually he wanted to sign a new contract until 2025. @SkySportDE 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/z58wFyK6cx — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 1, 2023

Whether the Reds are willing to grant the former Hoffenheim man a two-year extension remains to be seen.

From our point of view, we want to be avoiding any conversations around further replenishing the forward line whilst the midfield remains in its current state.

As far as performance levels are concerned, the 31-year-old has arguably done enough to warrant a prolonged stay at Anfield, registering 13 goal contributions in 21 games this term.

There would have to be an acceptance on the striker’s part that his playing time would be somewhat limited in light of the availability of Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and, now, Cody Gakpo in his favoured position.

Otherwise, it’s an arrangement that would arguably work out in our favour whilst we look to first regenerate the midfield department.

