(Video) Key Newcastle man set to miss Liverpool’s trip to St. James’ Park through suspension

Liverpool supporters may already be aware of the daunting two months of football that lies ahead and one of the upcoming fixtures is a tough game away to Newcastle, although we have been given a squad boost for the game.

Bruno Guimaraes was handed a red card during the Carabao Cup semi-final between the Magpies and Southampton and is set to miss our trip to St. James’ Park on the 18th of February.

Seeing as we’re set to play all of the top four, play the Merseyside derby and two legs against the current champions of Europe – we probably could do with any help we can get at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that the injury to Ibou Konate is the last that we pick up for a long time and that he can also start to see his squad grow in size, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino awaiting their comeback from fitness concerns.

